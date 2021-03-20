One shot in head, another injured after overnight Middletown shooting

Initial reports show that the Middletown Division of Police responded to the Middtown Lounge on Clark Street on a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A woman on the scene was reportedly shot in the head. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Atrium Medical Center and reported he had been shot at the Middtown Lounge, the City of Middletown said in a release.

Both victims are being treated for their gunshot wounds, however their conditions are unknown.