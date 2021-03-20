X

One shot in head, another injured after overnight Middletown shooting

News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Two people were shot at the Middtown Lounge early Saturday morning, the City of Middletown said in a release. One person was reportedly shot in the head.

Initial reports show that the Middletown Division of Police responded to the Middtown Lounge on Clark Street on a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A woman on the scene was reportedly shot in the head. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Atrium Medical Center and reported he had been shot at the Middtown Lounge, the City of Middletown said in a release.

Both victims are being treated for their gunshot wounds, however their conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time, the Middletown Police Department said. Anyone with any information should call the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7720 or Detective Ryan Morgan at (513) 425-7735.

