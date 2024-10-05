‘One person’s trash is a beautiful piece of art’

“Each one has its own, like, weird character and texture,” said Claire Bryson, KCB’s arts program director. “We are now working on syncing up the lights and the sound to make sure that they’re doing what we want.”

The massive cylinder of cans houses programmable LED lights that are responsive to the community. Bryson said it’s a meditative contribution to BLINK as they transformed waste into art. She’s a part of a team of three, including Katie Davis and Kenniya Carter.

“BLINK is awesome and amazing, and it’s high energy, and there’s lots of lasers, and it’s awesome,” said Bryson, who is part of the team of three that put the installation together. “And this is the moment that you can escape all that and kind of sit in front of something and meditate on the experience of Blink, but also it’s a moment, just like kind of be a moment of stillness in all of the crazy.”

Bryson said this is the third year the group has participated. This year the group hopes to bring meditation and embrace the shape of the paint can.

“Two million people came out last year. And it’s pretty incredible that the city can mobilize around art in that way,” said Bryson. “It’s the largest art festival in the country, and I think that says something about, you know, the city and the things that we value.”