One dead following Millville crash; Air Care called to scene

One person is dead following a crash in the village of Millville this evening.
Butler County dispatchers said that a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Ross Hanover Road and Walnut Street at 8:48 p.m.
An Air Care medical helicopter was called to the scene and touched down, but it is unclear whether the helicopter took anyone to the hospital.
Dispatchers said that they don’t know of anyone taken to the hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
