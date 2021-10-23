One charged in Butler County vehicle break-ins that come as wider investigation is underway

At about 2:25 a.m., deputies were called to Weatherwood Drive in Madison Twp. on a report of two people going house to house and looking in vehicles. The caller said the suspects, including one who was wearing a mask, attempted to get into their house and ran toward Mosiman Road. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.

Officials have not said that the Butler County incidents are tied to the string of thefts and break-ins throughout southwest Ohio that are being investigated by multiple police agencies, but that investigation is growing in intensity.

Springboro police put out a notice on social media warning residents to make sure they are locking the cars and making sure garage doors are closed. Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said in the past 2 1/2 months, there have been about two or dozen incidents involving thefts from cars and five stolen cars.

He said more than 30 people have been identified as suspects, and some have already been arrested. None of the arrests have been in Warren County, Kruithoff said. He said the case remains an active investigation and Springboro is working with other agencies in Hamilton, Montgomery, and Butler counties. Boone County, Ky. sheriff’s detectives are also involved in the investigation.

Police said people need to close their garage doors, make sure they don’t leave keys and key fobs in their vehicles and take out valuables, electronic devices, guns and other valuables from their vehicles at night. They should also always lock their vehicles, police said.

“It’s incredible the number of unlocked cars you find,” Kruithoff said.