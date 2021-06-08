Sisters charged with firing BB gun at homeless people in Cincinnati

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, have been charged with three counts of assault for firing a BB gun at two people in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early in the morning on June 3, Cincinnati police said. The police have asked the siblings to turn themselves in.

The police department had released surveillance footage on Twitter showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk and at least two people are visible holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times. The car pulled away and then reversed back where the occupants again pointed the BB gun out of the window, the footage shows.