Ohio Supreme Court to hear Clark County birth certificate gender correction case

The probate court did not deny the documents and testimonial evidence submitted by the woman; rather, it ruled it lacked the authority to issue a sex marker correction, according to Clark County Probate Judge Richard Carey’s Nov. 12, 2021, decision.

The woman’s attorneys argued that the state health department updated its process to allow for birth certificate corrections after Ray v. McCloud, a federal court in 2020, found unconstitutional Ohio’s rule prohibiting changes to gender on birth certificates.

Carey ruled that, although the federal court ruling doesn’t prohibit probate courts from using a portion of the Ohio Revised Code that allows a probate court to correct birth records that have “not been properly and accurately recorded,” the ruling doesn’t “specifically [grant] the probate court authority to order such a change,” according to his decision.

The state Supreme Court issued a form in August 2021 allowing probate courts to correct gender under state law, her attorneys said.

The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Tuesday to accept the Clark County case.