Michigan authorities search for inmate mistakenly released from Warren County jail

Crime & Law
By Associated Press
27 minutes ago

A Warren County jail inmate who was “incorrectly released” from there in March is being sought in Michigan, authorities said.

The Michigan prison inmate, Christopher Bibbs Jr., has an arm tattoo that says “only the strong survive,” the Michigan Corrections Dept. said he was “incorrectly released” from the Warren County jail in Ohio on March 23.

Bibbs, 21, likely is in the Detroit area, the department said.

“A series of efforts were undertaken to locate Bibbs, including working with his family. The department is now seeking the public’s help in locating him,” the agency said.

Bibbs was serving a minimum sentence of four years in prison for a carjacking. He was in Ohio for an unrelated drunken driving and firearm case.

Reports indicate Bibbs was released on foot, and authorities began looking for him the same day of the release. The U.S. Marshals Service has been involved.

There has been no information released as to how Bibbs was incorrectly let out of the jail.

“Sometimes they just turn themselves in,” Michigan Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said.

Anyone who spots Bibbs is asked to call 911.

