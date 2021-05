Following Ohio’s lead: Colorado offers $1 million prizes for vaccinated residents

Nearly 3 million Colorado residents, about half of the state's population have received their first vaccine dose, which is slightly higher than the U.S. average of 49.5% of people who have gotten their first injection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are just over 40% of fully vaccinated residents in Colorado, compared to the U.S. fully inoculated average of around 39.5% of the population.

The state will also announce scholarship awards for 12-to-17-year-olds who are vaccinated, Polis said.

Other states have unveiled similar lottery ideas, including Ohio, New York, Maryland and Oregon.

In Ohio, DeWine said Monday that nearly 2.8 million residents registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program.

The Republican governor said vaccinations have surged since the lottery program was launched, adding that vaccinations among 16- and 17-year-olds jumped 94%; the 20-49 age group was up 55%; and 18-19-year-olds were up 46%.

