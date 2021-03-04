Ohio state patrol’s top trooper comes from Hamilton post for second time in 3 years

“And then, just training and experience, doing something over and over again, you just get good at it, and have confidence in it,” Ross said. “That’s just something I take pride in.”

The Hamilton post has had two state troopers of the year in the past three years. The other, two years ago, was Trooper James Hutchinson.

“So we are two-for-three, which is pretty-much unheard of,” Arnold said.

Ross also led a coat drive for school-age children, getting dozens of new coats donated by family, friends and acquaintances.

Ross, 29, grew up in Belbrook, which is east of Kettering, and graduated from Belbrook High School. He received an associate of arts degree in psychology from Sinclair Community College in 2014 and joined the patrol in 2016. He credited Arnold, the post’s sergeants and his wife, Elise, for supporting his work.

His brother Michael Ross is a sergeant in the patrol’s Wilmington post.

“He’s a conversationalist, a pleasant person to talk to, and he has an upbeat, very positive demeanor,” Arnold said. “He wholeheartedly believes in what he does and he’s extremely committed to his job.”

The nomination process for trooper of the year begins at the post level, where peers and supervisors nominate candidates. From there, nominees from Southwest Ohio’s seven posts are interviewed by a panel at district headquarters. The district command staff then votes, and each of the 10 district troopers of the year is considered for the statewide honor. Ross also was district trooper of the year last year.

In a non-pandemic year, there would be a banquet in Columbus for the recipients. But this year, there was a virtual announcement last week. On Friday, he will go to Columbus to receive his trophy and a cruiser that will be designated as his own for the rest of his career.

“It’s been a blessing, for sure, the last couple of days,” Ross said. “I’m very humbled and honored to receive it, for sure”