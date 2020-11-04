Ohio smashes coronavirus daily record as Butler County passes 10,000 cases

There were 1,960 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state on Tuesday, compared to 1,246 on Oct. 21, according to ODH. Southwest Ohio has also continued to watch hospitalizations increase, from 386 on Oct. 21 to 575 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus patients account for 8.23% of southwest Ohio’s hospital beds, with non-COVID-19 account for 63.07%. As of Tuesday, the region still had 28.7% of its hospital beds available.

Gov. Mike DeWine called for unity after the election ends and asked Ohioans to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic as he voted Tuesday morning in Cedarville with his wife, Fran.

“Tomorrow morning, when we wake up, it’s going to be the time to put this behind us, come together as Ohioans, come together as Americans, because today, unlike most election days, we are at war,” he said. “We face a common enemy. And that enemy does not care if we voted for the President Donald Trump, or former vice president Joe Biden."

Throughout October and into November, Ohio has continued to see coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise, setting and breaking multiple records.

The state’s positivity rate has also continued to climb, with a seven-day average of 7% as of Sunday, the most recent day data were available. That day, the state’s daily positivity rate was at 8.4%

Deaths increased by 33 on Tuesday for a total of 5,373.