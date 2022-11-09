Ohio sets record for most absentee, early voting in a statewide gubernatorial election

This data is unofficial until verified by county boards of election. Here is a note from the Secretary of State about the absentee ballots:

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on November 8 will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night. Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by November 7 and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released in late November. Every properly cast ballot will be counted. Boards of Elections must contact and can help voters correct any issues with their respective ballot up until the 7th day after the election. The official canvass must be completed by each county by November 29, 2022. Upon a review of that canvass, the Ohio Secretary of State will certify and release the official results.