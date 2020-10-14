Ohio ranks fourth nationally in coronavirus cases at colleges: What to know

Explore College coronavirus cases in Ohio contribute to county alert status

There were 19 college campuses that did not participate in the survey, which includes many university branch campuses.

Officials have warned about the potential for outbreaks on campuses since students began returning across the country in August. Last month, Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said, “There is a substantial risk of COVID-19 outbreaks at college and universities, which is now being seen in numerous places across the country.”

“Even the best plans don’t always prevent the virus from spreading on a campus because of the traditional nature of college - social events, house parties, dorms, dining halls, and large classrooms," she said. "The traditional college experience has generally been about socializing. Unfortunately, the spread of this disease is driven by behaviors like socializing in close quarters.”

If Miami and other colleges infectious rates are going to decline, then individuals are going to have to change their activities, officials said.

Last week, more than one-third of Miami’s 35 main campus student residence buildings reported floors where enough students had tested positive to earn the school’s highest alert level of purple, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health released a new video to encourage people to wear a mask and to social distance that features former Ohio State football coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel.

Colleges and universities have been trying to get back into full operation after closing down last spring. Since the start of the fall semester, many campuses have tried to return to in-person learning or a hybrid of online and in-person classes.

Cases include those of students, faculty, staff members and other college workers, according to the Times. The newspaper said the statistics were as of Oct. 8, 2020 and that the list would be updated every two weeks.

Since late July, The New York Times has conducted a rolling survey of American colleges and universities — including every four-year public institution and every private college that competes in NCAA sports — to track the number of coronavirus cases reported among students and employees. The survey now includes more than 1,700 colleges.

The Times also noted with no national tracking system, colleges are making their own rules for how to tally infections. As colleges report data differently, have multiple campuses, and because cases continued to emerge even in the months when most campuses were closed, all reported cases have been counted since the start of the pandemic.