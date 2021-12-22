Ohio offers crisis line to help folks dealing with alcohol-related trouble during holidays

“All people who drink, regardless of the amount, need to be aware that critical decision-making abilities and driving-related skills are already diminished long before a person shows physical signs of intoxication. If you decide to drink this holiday, please do so responsibly,” said a release from the Ohio Dept. of Commerce.

“Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations make for some of the busiest nights of the entire year for bars and restaurants,” said Jim Canepa, DOLC superintendent. “It is important for the staff of liquor permit holders to know the rules while remaining vigilant. Their work ensures that Ohioans and their families enjoy themselves, but within reason, so everyone remains safe.”