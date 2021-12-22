Ohio offers crisis line to help folks dealing with alcohol-related trouble during holidays

Ohio’s liquor control department and the Ohio Investigative Unit are urging folks to drink and serve alcohol responsibly this season and are offering care and crisis phone lines to folks who need help.
People should call if they need help for themselves or for someone they know. The Ohio Careline number is (800) 720-9616 and the Ohio Crisis Text Line is 741 741 (text 4HOPE).
Increased alcohol consumption at the holidays is always a concern, health officials said.
“All people who drink, regardless of the amount, need to be aware that critical decision-making abilities and driving-related skills are already diminished long before a person shows physical signs of intoxication. If you decide to drink this holiday, please do so responsibly,” said a release from the Ohio Dept. of Commerce.
“Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations make for some of the busiest nights of the entire year for bars and restaurants,” said Jim Canepa, DOLC superintendent. “It is important for the staff of liquor permit holders to know the rules while remaining vigilant. Their work ensures that Ohioans and their families enjoy themselves, but within reason, so everyone remains safe.”
State officials especially urge those with liquor permits to remember the dangers of overconsumption and underage drinking. Information about the rules for permit holders is online here.
“We want everyone enjoying the company of family and friends to have a safe place to celebrate the holidays,” said Senior Enforcement Commander Erik Lockhart. “Liquor permit staff and party hosts have an obligation to ensure their patrons and guests safety. Their safety starts with you.”
The state offered these tips:
- Don’t serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 21.
- Don’t serve alcohol to anyone who is intoxicated.
- If someone has had too much to drink, don’t let them drive; use a designated driver, rideshare, or taxi service.
- If you see someone tampering with another person’s beverage, get that person out of the situation and call for help immediately.
- Take reports of threats against your patrons or guests seriously.
For more tips and resources visit rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov.