Ohio man’s conviction upheld in ‘worst’ child porn case federal judge has ever seen

Records show Jones is currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He filed a motion last year with the federal court seeking to vacate his sentence, citing issues with his defense counsel. He argued that his defense was ineffective and that plea negotiations were misrepresented to him. He asked that his case be reset to the beginning or that his sentence be changed to 25 years.

Jones argued in motions that he was told an original deal that would have landed him in prison for about 24 years would still be available to him if he pursued a lesser sentence.

However, a recommendation filed by Magistrate Michael Merz says Jones signed a plea agreement that said he was “fully satisfied with the representation, advice and other assistance of this attorney in this case” and that Jones was aware the original deal had expired. Rose adopted the magistrate’s recommendation Jan. 28.

The U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the ruling on Twitter over the weekend.