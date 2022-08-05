Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in Mason to tour new AtriCure facility

AtriCure, a publicly traded company that produces medical devices to help those with atrial fibrillation (Afib), acquired and renovated the facility for $2.6 million, which is an investment that’s expected to double the company’s production capacity, according to the Husted’s office.

The tour and ceremony was conducted by Husted, Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth, along with AtriCure’s CEO Mike Carrel and CTO Sam Privitera.