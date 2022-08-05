BreakingNews
Butler Twp. shooting: 4 killed, police ID person of interest
journal-news logo
X

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in Mason to tour new AtriCure facility

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Avery Kreemer
31 minutes ago
Company’s 40,000 square foot site expected to double production capacity

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Warren County today to participate in a ribbon cutting and tour of Mason-based manufacturer AtriCure’s newly renovated, 40,000 square foot facility.

AtriCure, a publicly traded company that produces medical devices to help those with atrial fibrillation (Afib), acquired and renovated the facility for $2.6 million, which is an investment that’s expected to double the company’s production capacity, according to the Husted’s office.

The tour and ceremony was conducted by Husted, Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth, along with AtriCure’s CEO Mike Carrel and CTO Sam Privitera.

Currently, AtriCure has 26 Mason job openings posted on its website and another 24 openings in Cincinnati.

In Other News
1
Middletown police seek help identifying Big Lots robbery suspect
2
21-year-old man dies in Morgan Twp. crash
3
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
4
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
5
Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top