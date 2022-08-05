Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in Mason to tour new AtriCure facility

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Warren County today to participate in a ribbon cutting and tour of Mason-based manufacturer AtriCure’s newly renovated, 40,000 square foot facility.
AtriCure, a publicly traded company that produces medical devices to help those with atrial fibrillation (Afib), acquired and renovated the facility for $2.6 million, which is an investment that’s expected to double the company’s production capacity, according to the Husted’s office.
The tour and ceremony was conducted by Husted, Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth, along with AtriCure’s CEO Mike Carrel and CTO Sam Privitera.
Currently, AtriCure has 26 Mason job openings posted on its website and another 24 openings in Cincinnati.
In Other News
About the Author