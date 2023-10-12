Ohio house passes property tax relief bill

It was a nail biter at the Ohio house Wednesday after it appeared the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act might not have a chance, but following a last minute majority caucus it came up for a vote and passed 58 to 26. Now it’s the senate’s turn.

Republican representatives Thomas Hall from Madison Twp. (Butler County) and Adam Bird from Clermont County, introduced the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act in May. House Bill 187 passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee after several hearings and was scheduled for a floor vote on Wednesday.

Just prior to the session starting, Hall sent a text to the Journal-News that said “it’s getting pulled” from the agenda. About an hour into the session there was an unscheduled call for a majority caucus. When they returned from the lengthy recess, the bill came up for consideration.

Hall made a pitch to his colleagues to pass the bill.

“This critical legislation came as a result of recent increases in property valuations, all resulting in steep property tax increases throughout several Ohio counties...,” Hall said. “There is no doubt that this projected increase would hurt the vast majority of my constituents.”

Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, who has been a naysayer throughout the committee hearings, introduced three amendments to the bill that were all shot down.

Now the legislation travels to the senate for approval.