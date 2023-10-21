Ohio group names Rep. Sara Carruthers its Legislator of the Year

The Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging named Ohio Rep. Sara Carruthers as its Legislator of the Year.

The agency, commonly known as O4A, chose the Hamilton Republican lawmaker for her work supporting the elderly and caregivers across Ohio, especially during the state budget, where she served as chairwoman of the House Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

Carruthers was recognized at the O4A annual conference earlier this week, saying she was “honored to receive this recognition” and will continue the work and give her “unwavering support to caregivers, older Ohioans, and area agencies that help those who are aging.”

Ohio’s Area Agencies on Aging provide education, information and referral services for older Ohioans. They work with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

Carruthers said her support for the elderly and the medical profession goes to the support of her parents, Pat and Donna Carruthers, who donated millions of dollars to Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital). The Carruthers had also financially supported the senior living communities, Berkeley Square and Westover, in the city of Hamilton.

The third-term lawmaker said she’s continuing the work in support of healthcare and elderly support her parents backed. Carruthers also doesn’t believe O4A has had anyone in the Health and Human Services House committee “fight for them in the budget. We did a lot right.”

Carruthers said she’s still working to improve the healthcare and assisted living care for the elderly.