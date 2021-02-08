Ohio family’s battle with COVID-19 detailed in documentary

Chris LeVeck’s friend, Ryan Girard, produced and edited the documentary to share the family’s experience with the coronavirus. The documentary is about five minutes long and narrated by Chris LeVeck.

“I hope that by sharing what my family’s been going through that it will touch someone’s heart to go do something like what my parents were doing, which was blessing people,” LeVeck said.

LeVeck thanked the doctors and nurses who helped his family.

“If you are moved by our story, we encourage you and others to share as we try and bring a perspective that otherwise may not have been seen,” LeVeck said.

Helping others was a major part of Bob’s life, his son said.

His family hopes the tradition he started lives on and are launching Bob’s Blessings to continue his work. Bob’s Blessings plans to distribute Christmas cards with a gift inside and a bible. The website Bobsblessings.org has been established.

LeVeck said his mom finds comfort that her husband is in the arms of Jesus.