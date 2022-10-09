journal-news logo
X

1 dead in shooting that closed part of Ohio 4 in Hamilton

News
By Staff
Updated 31 minutes ago

Hamilton Police said a shooting Saturday night led to the closure of Ohio 4 near the Butler County Fairgrounds.

Police responded at 7:02 p.m. to Marathon Gas Station at 1940 Fairgrove Ave. for a car accident that became felonious assault.

“When officers and medics arrived on scene, there was one victim that was fatally wounded,” police said in a news release.

The shooting happened while Hamilton’s annual Operation Pumpkin festival was open on High Street in the downtown area, fewer than two miles away. Thousands of people are attending the three-day event.

The incident is under investigation and no identities of those involved have been released.

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash
2
Mom of Fairfield hotel shooting victim says son was set up
3
Butler County has $4 million left to help renters stay housed
4
Second grader’s heroics saved his family from recent fatal West Chester...
5
Fairfield names new finance director

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top