1 dead in shooting that closed part of Ohio 4 in Hamilton

Hamilton Police said a shooting Saturday night led to the closure of Ohio 4 near the Butler County Fairgrounds.
Police responded at 7:02 p.m. to Marathon Gas Station at 1940 Fairgrove Ave. for a car accident that became felonious assault.
“When officers and medics arrived on scene, there was one victim that was fatally wounded,” police said in a news release.
The shooting happened while Hamilton’s annual Operation Pumpkin festival was open on High Street in the downtown area, fewer than two miles away. Thousands of people are attending the three-day event.
The incident is under investigation and no identities of those involved have been released.
