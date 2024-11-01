Ohio 129 shut down following accident

Ohio 129 in Butler County was shut down today following a multiple-vehicle accident in the Liberty Twp. area.
A 911 call came in at 8:19 a.m. reporting an accident that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital. Butler County Dispatch said the highway was shut down briefly but reopened at 10:14 a.m.
The Journal-News will update this story as more information becomes available.
