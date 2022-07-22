Ohio 122 bridge reopens; construction continues on Central Avenue in downtown Middletown

Traffic is starting to flow better in and around Middletown.
The Ohio 122 bridge over the Great Miami River that connects Middletown to Madison Twp. has reopened after being closed for more than a month, and progress is being made on renovating a stretch of Central Avenue in downtown.
The entire bridge project calls for rehabilitating the bridge by replacing the expansion joints, upgrading the barriers, painting structural steel and replacing bearings, said Kathleen Fuller, public information officer for Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Eagle Bridge Co. was awarded a contract for approximately $3 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by late fall of 2022. Fuller said besides the construction, about $400,000 was budgeted on environmental pushing the total cost to $3.4 million.
The city of Middletown paid $183,000 for the project, she said.
Meanwhile, work continues on a .56-mile stretch between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in downtown. The bulk of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting, said Scott Tadych, public works director.
Milcon Concrete Inc., a Troy-based company, is completing the work after submitting the lowest bid of $7,671,291.59 that was 6.3% higher that the engineer’s estimate, but 8.4% lower than the next lowest bid, city officials said.
The project includes full-depth pavement replacement, utility replacements and upgrades (water, sewer and storm sewer), pedestrian upgrades including new sidewalks and enhanced crossings, streetscape improvements such as paver amenity strip with decorative street furnishings including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, street trees and landscape planters, traffic signal upgrades at Canal Street and Clinton Street intersections and decorative LED street light upgrades.
Tadych said Phase I between Charles and Baltimore streets has included paving and new curbs. Contractors continue working on electrical, street lights and poles, he said.
While most of the work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Tadych said some landscape work won’t start until 2023.
“There are a lot of pieces to the project,” he said.
Once finished, Tadych believes the road improvements will serve as “a catalyst for revitalization” on that portion of Central.
About the Author