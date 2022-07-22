Ohio 122 bridge reopens; construction continues on Central Avenue in downtown Middletown

Meanwhile, work continues on a .56-mile stretch between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in downtown. The bulk of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting, said Scott Tadych, public works director.

Milcon Concrete Inc., a Troy-based company, is completing the work after submitting the lowest bid of $7,671,291.59 that was 6.3% higher that the engineer’s estimate, but 8.4% lower than the next lowest bid, city officials said.

The project includes full-depth pavement replacement, utility replacements and upgrades (water, sewer and storm sewer), pedestrian upgrades including new sidewalks and enhanced crossings, streetscape improvements such as paver amenity strip with decorative street furnishings including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, street trees and landscape planters, traffic signal upgrades at Canal Street and Clinton Street intersections and decorative LED street light upgrades.

Tadych said Phase I between Charles and Baltimore streets has included paving and new curbs. Contractors continue working on electrical, street lights and poles, he said.

While most of the work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Tadych said some landscape work won’t start until 2023.

“There are a lot of pieces to the project,” he said.

Once finished, Tadych believes the road improvements will serve as “a catalyst for revitalization” on that portion of Central.