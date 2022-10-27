Officials warn 20 Dollar General stores need price checks

Reynolds’ office said that type of signage is problematic because the price on the shelf is the advertised price and should be honored. The sign was also posted at the store when the auditor’s Weights and Measures manager visited.

Anderson told the Journal-News he went back to the store looking for Halloween candy yesterday and there were no price tags on those items, “they said you’ve got to go to the cash register to find out what it costs, like they’re playing a bait and switch on me.”

Some examples of the price difference are at the 1425 Millville Road store:

Nestle Coffee Mate creamer had a shelf price of $2 but scanned at $4.35.

Hefty solo cups had a shelf price of $4.25 but scanned at $5.95.

Perdue Chicken Strips had a shelf price of $7.95 but scanned at $10.75.

Pillsbury Grands biscuits had a shelf price of $3 but scanned at $3.75.

The auditor’s Office Weights and Measures Department ensures that the labeled shelf price or the advertised price matches the price displayed at the checkout. If the product scans differently than what is marked on the item or shelf, the item is failed. A store is allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate. The 2% is calculated on the total number of items tested. If 50 items are scanned, the store can only have one item scan incorrectly.

The Journal-News reached out to Dollar General but haven’t yet received a response.