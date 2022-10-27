Officials warn 20 Dollar General stores need price checks

Shoppers at Dollar General stores in Butler County are finding some items are ringing up significantly higher than store shelve tickets so the Butler County Auditor’s Office is investigating.
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds told the Journal-News his office was notified by a shopper the prices on the shelves at 20 stores and the amount cashed out didn’t match. It is the auditor’s job to test commercial devises like gas pumps and store scanners.
They received a letter from St. Clair Twp. resident William Anderson and began conducting price verification checks at Dollar General stores on Oct. 14. The results have shown double-digit error rates up to 88%. A store is allowed only a plus or minus 2% error rate.
“This is a serious problem,” Reynolds said. “A customer could be charged substantially more than the listed shelf price and that amounts to a form of consumer fraud. During these inflationary times, people turn to stores like these to get some bargains. Instead, in too many instances they are being over charged.”
Anderson, in his letter, noted that the store at 950 S. Main in Hamilton had a sign posted by the management that read “Prices cannot be changed at the register. All prices are final.” He stated, “That is dishonest — as the shelf price may say two boxes of cereal for $6.00 but when I get to the register it’s $7.00 or higher! Can’t they use the price on the shelf — or at least change them every week?”
Reynolds’ office said that type of signage is problematic because the price on the shelf is the advertised price and should be honored. The sign was also posted at the store when the auditor’s Weights and Measures manager visited.
Anderson told the Journal-News he went back to the store looking for Halloween candy yesterday and there were no price tags on those items, “they said you’ve got to go to the cash register to find out what it costs, like they’re playing a bait and switch on me.”
Some examples of the price difference are at the 1425 Millville Road store:
- Nestle Coffee Mate creamer had a shelf price of $2 but scanned at $4.35.
- Hefty solo cups had a shelf price of $4.25 but scanned at $5.95.
- Perdue Chicken Strips had a shelf price of $7.95 but scanned at $10.75.
- Pillsbury Grands biscuits had a shelf price of $3 but scanned at $3.75.
The auditor’s Office Weights and Measures Department ensures that the labeled shelf price or the advertised price matches the price displayed at the checkout. If the product scans differently than what is marked on the item or shelf, the item is failed. A store is allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate. The 2% is calculated on the total number of items tested. If 50 items are scanned, the store can only have one item scan incorrectly.
The Journal-News reached out to Dollar General but haven’t yet received a response.
