Officials: Spooky Nook steel building collapse won’t delay opening

The steel building at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill that was blown over by strong winds last month will not delay opening of what is to be North America’s largest indoor sports training, fitness and competition complex, an official with a city entity said he was been told.
Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Dan Bates, a member of the Hamilton Community Authority that helps oversee financing for the complex and related issues, said he was told the March 26 collapse of Building 500, which is at the southern tip of the complex that’s located west of North B Street, will not delay the opening, which is scheduled for around the end of this year.
Owner Sam Beiler on the day of the building’s collapse after midnight said, “No one was on the property at the time, and there were no injuries.”
Spooky Nook spokeswoman Mackenzie Bender told this media outlet, “We are still in the inspection phase surrounding the incident.”
Installation of the large trusses was nearly finished at the building, which will house an indoor field the size of a soccer pitch.
On Tuesday, Building 500′s trusses remained a crumbled heap.
Beiler on the day of the building’s collapse said he was pleased with construction progress at the complex. Officials in recent months have not said recently whether pandemic-related supply-chain issues with construction materials have delayed the project.
“Despite some setbacks, we’re really pleased with the progress that they’ve been making, and pretty happy with where we are,” Beiler said. “The progress has been significant since the work really got under way in earnest last year.”
Businesses in and around Hamilton are looking forward to opening of the complex which is expected to attract 10,000 or more athletes and their families on some weekends. Numerous storefronts, restaurants, bars and other businesses have opened at least partly in anticipation of those tourist crowds. The facility also will include one of the region’s largest convention centers.