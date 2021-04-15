Officials: Spooky Nook steel building collapse won’t delay opening

Explore Steel beams in part of Spooky Nook project damaged by strong winds

Owner Sam Beiler on the day of the building’s collapse after midnight said, “No one was on the property at the time, and there were no injuries.”

Spooky Nook spokeswoman Mackenzie Bender told this media outlet, “We are still in the inspection phase surrounding the incident.”

Installation of the large trusses was nearly finished at the building, which will house an indoor field the size of a soccer pitch.

On Tuesday, Building 500′s trusses remained a crumbled heap.

Beiler on the day of the building’s collapse said he was pleased with construction progress at the complex. Officials in recent months have not said recently whether pandemic-related supply-chain issues with construction materials have delayed the project.

“Despite some setbacks, we’re really pleased with the progress that they’ve been making, and pretty happy with where we are,” Beiler said. “The progress has been significant since the work really got under way in earnest last year.”

Businesses in and around Hamilton are looking forward to opening of the complex which is expected to attract 10,000 or more athletes and their families on some weekends. Numerous storefronts, restaurants, bars and other businesses have opened at least partly in anticipation of those tourist crowds. The facility also will include one of the region’s largest convention centers.