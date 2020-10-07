Officials: Retests show appropriate lead levels after four homes flagged in Trenton

Combs said officials took an additional 10 samples and are awaiting those results. Because four of the 28 results they received constituted 10% of the sample, the EPA requires the city notify the public.

The city relies on the public to test their own taps because the testing requires that the kitchen or bathroom sink that is used for testing be out of commission for six hours. It is more convenient for the residents to pick when to test.

“It’s terribly frustrating, that’s why we collected 10 more samples,” Combs said. “We told the people hey you have to follow these steps. As long as these samples come back OK then this exceedance will be rescinded. We just have to be very careful who we have taking these samples for us.”

The main concern for copper and lead contamination are in homes built before 1986 when they stopped using lead solder for copper pipes. Combs said there is a simple way to lessen the contamination chance.

“If you don’t get a good flush your water has just been sitting in there absorbing lead,” Combs said noting residents should let water run 30 seconds to a minute before use.

The Ohio EPA did not respond to questions about the Trenton situation.