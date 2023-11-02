Officials ID man critically hurt in Fairfield lawnmower incident

The Fairfield Police Dept. has identified a man who was severely injured Tuesday when a lawnmower he was riding at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex overturned, and he submerged into a pond.

Shawn King, 53, of Indiana, was mowing next to the pond when the mower turned and landed on top of him. He and the equipment went into the pond, police said.

Fire crews were able to get King out from under the zero-turn mower and he was taken to Mercy Health-Fairfield in order to be taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Clifton.

Police said King was still critical as of Thursday afternoon. He is an employee of All Seasons Lawn & Snow.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration responded to the scene Tuesday, according to officials.

