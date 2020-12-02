Officials: Crews working ‘around the clock’ on Brent Spence Bridge

Because the damage wasn’t as extensive on the lower deck, Gray said KYTC crews will be hydroblasting and scarifing the lower deck in order to pour a new layer of concrete instead of totally removing the concrete. Once that is finished, the barriers on both sides of the lower deck will be replaced there as well.

Then, the bridge’s roads will be painted and it will hopefully reopen.

When asked about the integrity of the bridge, Gray reiterated his past comments about the Brent Spence Bridge being structurally sound.

“Bottom line is,” Gray said, “structural integrity is solid... This is a safe and sound and sturdy bridge.”

KYTC Officials, along with the Ohio-based Kokosing Construction Company, plan to have the work done by Dec. 23.