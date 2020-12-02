Officials: Crews working ‘around the clock’ on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) gave an update on the state of repairs for the Brent Spence Bridge Wednesday morning, saying their crews have been working all hours of the day to get the bridge up and running again.
The bridge has been closed for nearly a month after a fiery, early morning crash involving two semitrailers on Nov. 11.
“We are working, literally around the clock,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray told our news partner, WCPO-TV. “The project remains on track...”
Gray said Wednesday that the damaged upper deck support beams were removed and the new beams are “firmly in place now.” With the new support beams in place, crews will now focus on constructing a new road on the upper deck. The barrier walls on both sides of the upper deck of the bridge have to be replaced also, according to Gray.
Once the upper deck is finished, which Gray estimates will be between Dec. 8 and 10, crews will then work on the lower deck.
Because the damage wasn’t as extensive on the lower deck, Gray said KYTC crews will be hydroblasting and scarifing the lower deck in order to pour a new layer of concrete instead of totally removing the concrete. Once that is finished, the barriers on both sides of the lower deck will be replaced there as well.
Then, the bridge’s roads will be painted and it will hopefully reopen.
When asked about the integrity of the bridge, Gray reiterated his past comments about the Brent Spence Bridge being structurally sound.
“Bottom line is,” Gray said, “structural integrity is solid... This is a safe and sound and sturdy bridge.”
KYTC Officials, along with the Ohio-based Kokosing Construction Company, plan to have the work done by Dec. 23.