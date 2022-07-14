Nuxhall Scholars named, all 26 to be honored at event this month

“We are honored to support their dreams for a college education,” Nuxhall said. “These are the types of students Dad would have loved — motivated, team-oriented, and character-driven.”

Each student will receive either a $1,000 or $2,000 scholarship (each high school develops its own awarding process) from the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was started in 1985 by The Ol’ Lefthander.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship has given more than $900,000 to college-bound student-athletes in Butler County.

“Dad knew how truly fortunate he was with all that was bestowed upon him, but in the back of his mind he always would have liked to have had a college education,” Nuxhall said.

Joe Nuxhall started his broadcast career in Oxford on the campus of Miami University, and his son said seeing students in college with so much potential inspired him.

“In essence, that triggered his desire to help others go to college and make that dream come true in their own lives, and the scholarship fund has been doing just that,” he said.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship fund is managed by a partnership between the Nuxhall Foundation and Fairfield Community Foundation, and recipents are selected by their high school athletic directors, coaches, and/or administrators based on a combination of selection criteria that prioritizes character.

“We want our Nuxhall Scholars to be ‘five-tool players’ who have strong character, competence, commitment, communication skills, and compassion for others,” said Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw. “There is no doubt that this diverse group of dreamers will represent Joe and the Nuxhall legacy proudly when they head out on their unique educational paths. We know they’ll honor the Ol’ Lefthander well by making an impact in the community he loved.”