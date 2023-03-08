North Hamilton Crossing: Second public commenting round ends soon

Explore Officials debunk eminent domain theory tied to land along proposed North Hamilton Crossing route

“Public involvement is an important part of the project development process for proposed roadway improvements,” according to a statement by the city of Hamilton. “Input received will be used to help identify transportation issues, develop possible solutions, and ultimately select a preferred alternative. Additional feedback opportunities will be available as the study advances.”

Once the public comment period is over, officials will evaluate the routes and the comments before determining a preferred option. A preferred route is expected to be selected later this year or in early 2024, which at that point the project would enter into the more detailed phases of design.

There are people who have concerns. Several residents spoke to City Council at a December meeting voicing concerns about the project, and expressed worries about their homes being taken or their neighborhood in the North End would be negatively impacted by a five-lane highway. Other spoke up at the Jan. 23 in-person public comment session at Fairwood Elementary School.

According to the Ohio Constitution, just payments for properties acquired are required for transportation projects. Messer said professional appraisers and appraisal reviewers are hired to determine fair market value for homes needed for the project.

Messer previously said relocation benefits for anyone whose home is needed for the project includes payments for relocation housing, rental assistance, moving cost reimbursements, mortgage rate increase, utility increases, reestablishment expenses, and advisory services.

The Ohio Constitution also states that property owners are able to negotiate compensation and purchase prices, according to the Ohio Constitution, and there is no requirement for an owner to accept. The Ohio Department of Transportation has more information on the process.