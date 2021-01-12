No kidding: Goat climbs onto southwest Ohio roof

A southwest Ohio deputy found out no one was kidding about a goat up on a rooftop.
The deputy in Miami County was dispatched Friday to a report of a goat on the roof of a residence in the county.
The deputy was able to lead the goat to the rear part of the rooftop that was closer to the ground so it could get back down, according to a social media post from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The goat later was reunited with its owner.
“In this job, one just never knows what that next call will be,” the department’s Facebook post read.
GOAT ON A ROOF We all need a little humor once in awhile, so we thought we would share. Deputies were dispatched last...Posted by Miami County Sheriff's Office Troy, Ohio on Monday, January 11, 2021