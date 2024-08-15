No indictment in downtown Middletown shooting that began with a bar dispute

Brandon Chase Gunstanson, 26, the driver of a pickup truck, was hit by gunfire. His truck hit a pole near the Eagles FOE Lodge 528 near South Clinton Street and First Avenue, according to Middletown police. He died at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved were located. On Wednesday the grand jury report was unsealed and stated no indictment was returned.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Gunstanson was highly intoxicated when he confronted others at a bar. Racial slurs were allegedly used by Gunstanson, who indicated he had a gun.

When the other men left in their vehicle, Gunstanson followed.

“Then the chase began. He (Gunstanson) starts ramming their car at least three, possibly four times and telling these people he has a gun. And he ends up getting shot,” Gmoser said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he heard gunfire after a truck “rammed” a car on Verity Parkway as he was turning onto Manchester.

“The truck hit the car, then gunshots went off,” the caller said.

Minutes later, a second 911 call was placed by a male reporting an “accident for Verity Parkway.” The caller spoke broken English.

The phone was then handed to a man who said he was at the Eagles lodge, and a truck hit a pole.

“He is literally in the middle of the road,” the male said.

The truck was still running, the caller said. The driver was “bloody,” and slumped over the wheel, according to the caller, who was able to give the dispatcher the license plate number.