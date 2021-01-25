Next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations begins today: Who is now eligible

Atrium Medical Center in Middletown began last week vaccinating employees with their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, and the hospital’s vaccination clinics are scheduled through February to receive their second dose, said hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Burcham.

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital will finish up its second round of doses for its healthcare workers by mid-February, said spokeswoman Nanette Bentley. Mercy Health has begun vaccinating people 80 and older this past week, and based on their vaccine allocation, all of their appointments are full, Bentley said. When times open, she said they’ll be posted on the hospital’s website.

“We are experiencing tremendous interest from people wanting vaccinations and are working quickly to accommodate those interested in receiving a vaccine,” Bentley said. “There may be intermittent delays in reaching a scheduler. It’s important to note that vaccine supply is limited so appointments fill quickly.”

As frontline healthcare workers and others in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 inoculation rollout received their second shot, people in Phase 1B are continuing to get their first doses. Last week, Ohioans 80 and older were able to get in line for the vaccine.

Starting Feb. 1, Ohioans 70 years of age and older and employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models can start receiving the vaccine.

The week of Feb. 8, Ohioans 65 and older can get in line for the vaccine.

In recent weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine said there haven’t been enough the vaccine to distribute, a frustration he’s expressed in his biweekly virtual press conference and recently on CNN.

“Everyone of us has to have a sense of urgency of getting these shots out because they are lifesavers,” DeWine told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this month.

On Thursday, the governor said that “It’s going to take a number of weeks to distribute enough vaccines for each particular group.”

Nationally, more than 16.2 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccines, and nearly 2.76 million have received both shots. President Joe Biden’s goal of having 100 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office is an “ambitious but attainable goal,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Speed is really important, but so is equity,” she said during Friday during an NPR virtual panel discussion. “Our goal has to be vaccine in every community, in every corner of the United States.”

At this time, not all area hospitals have times available in Butler County. The Christ Hospital, which has a Liberty Twp. hospital, is at this time limiting vaccinations to its Mt. Auburn hospital. Kettering Health is also not yet taking appointments at Fort Hamilton Hospital.

How to sign up in Butler County

Butler County General Health District: Vaccination survey can be found at: www.bchealth.us. The district’s phone number is 513-863-1770, and officials ask people to not submit the survey or call more than once.

Middletown Health Department: Registration for the vaccine is now open on covid.cityofmiddletown.org.

Hamilton Health Department: Residents must have a scheduled appointment. Registration on the day of is not possible at this time. Those eligible for distribution in Phase 1B should fill out the vaccination form on the city’s website: www.hamilton-oh.gov. Those who qualify will be contacted when vaccines for their age group are available.

Phase 1B for coronavirus vaccinations

This week: Begin those 75 years and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders*

Week of Feb. 1: Begin those 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

Week of Feb. 8: Begin those 65 years and older

* Disorders list includes cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, severe lung disease, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, sickle cell anemia and alpha and beta thalassemia.

Source: Ohio Department of Health