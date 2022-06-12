New summer concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ to launch this month in Middletown

There will be three concerts this summer on the third Thursday of the month at Sunset Park — on June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18. The concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concerts are free, and all ages are welcome.

On July 21, a bike appreciation night, Bad Habit will perform with Dawg Foot. On Aug. 18, audiences will enjoy a concert from Naked Karate Girls.

Before his passing, Baumgarten said she and Lewis had shared a vision for the new concert series. They had talked about doing concerts at Sunset Park before he passed away. A committee that includes Lewis’ family members have helped to plan the new concert series.

“This is what Tim, and I did, and it was so much more than music to us. It was looking out, and seeing everybody have a great time, making memories, and families, and that was a big part of our friendship. To be able to do this and continue on, we can still provide that for the community in his name,” Baumgarten said.

Several local businesses and organizations are sponsoring the new series, including Sorg Revitalization Group, Akers Packaging Service Group, IBEW Local 648, Fraternal Order of Eagles AERIE 528, So Easy Signs and Zollett Waste and Recycling, and Ohio Eagle Distributing, among others. T. House & Co. will provide the sound.

“If the mayor is available, she will come and read a proclamation to honor Tim. However, I invite and encourage all members of city council to attend and show support for a new event in town and for Tim Lewis who did so much for our community,” Baumgarten said.

Sunset Park is located at 2698 Milton Road in Middletown. Parking is available at Roosevelt Elementary field at 2701 Central Ave. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the Kenwood Drive entrance. (Parking attendants courtesy of VFW #3809, $4 donation.) Food vendors will be on site.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details. Sounds At Sunset is not affiliated with the Broad Street Bash.