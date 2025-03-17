New summer camp coming to Fairfield with housing issues

“This is an exciting time as UpSpring continues to grow its educational support while contributing to addressing the rising challenge of youth homelessness in our community,’’ said Jordan Celestin, president of the organization’s board of trustees.

“This expansion provides an opportunity for UpSpring staff, donors, volunteers, and community partners to all play a greater part and continue working together to make the difference in our youth’s education.”

The organization is partnering with the Fairfield Schools for the six-week camp, which runs from June 9 through July 18. This is the 28th year camps have been offered, but the first year outside of Hamilton County or northern Kentucky.

Children will be picked up and brought to the camp by Fairfield buses. It will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, said Katie Jensen, UpSpring’s development and marketing director.

Instruction in math and literacy will take up mornings. Afternoons will be devoted to enrichment in fitness, arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math).

Besides instruction, the program focuses on the social and, emotional development of the children throughout the day, Jensen said.

“We reinforce the message you can succeed, you should have hope,” Jensen said.

Participants will receive breakfast, lunch and a snack each day along with a weekend food pack, Jensen said. One day a week there will be an all-day field trip to Kings Island, a museum, parks or lakes.

“I liked what they had to say. It was jaw-dropping that we got selected,’’ said Matt Crapo, the district’s director of student services.

“To be able to bring in outside resources to support kids in an area where’s it’s needed is great. Not everybody knows the diversity we have in our buildings.”

Crapo said about 60 percent of students enrolled in the district are economically disadvantaged, receiving free or reduced meals. The district is among the top 10 in the state for English language learners, Crapo said.

“We have the students that need this support over the summer. We are happy to partner with UpSpring and provide the support.”

The program, Crapo said, prevents summer learning loss and fosters both academic and personal growth. At the same time it provides stability for children who face housing instability.

Participating students will be selected with input from the district’s liaisons from both Fairfield and Fairfield Twp.

UpSpring will provide the certified teachers and programming for the camp and reimburse the district for busing and meals, Crapo said.

“We would like to offer this as long as we can. We want to thank UpSpring for doing this for our kids and our families,” Crapo said.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at www.upspring.org or call 513-389-0805.