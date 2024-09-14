New sports bar opened at The Waterford Fairfield

The bar occupies what had been an empty, underutilized, room at the Waterford.

“It was something we were missing,’’ said Angela Arrowood, regional director for Sonida Senior Living, parent company of The Waterford.

“We’ve had this space for a long time. We needed a place (where) people could come together. We wanted to create a homey, social gathering place.”

A bar was built specifically for the space, with two televisions mounted on the wall behind it. A side door leads out to a courtyard with additional tables and wooden flower beds created and maintained by a resident garden club.

There are checker and chess sets set up along with a bookcase filled with puzzles and board games. Bar snacks are available and some a la carte items can be ordered from the kitchen during regular hours.

There is no cost for drinks or snacks, said Kristen Deveaux-Johnson, the Waterford’s executive director. A bartender will serve wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and liquor during select hours that will be posted but the space will be open all day, every day.

“We are so excited to provide this fun sports bar … so we can have watch parties, karaoke, game nights, and more,’’ said Pam Cupp, sales director.

Besides the sports bar the Waterford has a beauty salon, library, rooms where families can gather, a wellness center, fitness center and dining area.

“This is an integral part,’’ Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus said of the sports bar after reading a proclamation from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“The guys – and even some of the gals – love the pub. Thank you for being part of our community.”

There are about 122 studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments where 87 residents now live. The Waterford has been open for 22 years.