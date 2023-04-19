New restaurant in West Chester has fire

A new restaurant in West Chester Twp. that opened this week had a fire outside today.
Officials said the fire started in mulch and affected a wall at Taco John’s, which is located on Cincinnati Dayton Road in front of Walmart.
Some smoke made it inside.
No other information was immediately available.
