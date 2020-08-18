New restaurant in the works for Monroe

He said the city has worked with Arby’s representatives for a number of months. In addition, Chesar said as of Friday, their engineer was working on the design plan.

Explore Monroe councilman faces more criticism for comments about masks

“Overall, from an approval standpoint, they have one year from the time Planning Commission approval to have started construction or the plans expire,” he said.

Chesar said the property owner/developer typically will have a preliminary plan for site development on how prospective lots with be sold/developed and served by public infrastructure and then potentially build the infrastructure in anticipation of an end user such as Arby’s to further develop onsite.

He said Arby’s representatives are working with the current property owner to design/construct the first phase of the roadway (and associated infrastructure such as sidewalks/water/sewer/storm water/retention) to city standards in combination with trying to construct their site.

Chesar said there is a substantial amount of additional engineering that needs to be completed beyond a typical single site development to make sure that all possible future parcels have safe and suitable access.