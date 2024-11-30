New programs help Miami U earn world top-10 business school ranking

It’s the 17th consecutive year of the national review has placed Miami’s program among the top 10 public schools.

“This recognition is especially meaningful to us because it provides an externally derived yet accurate assessment of the educational experience and outcomes our students enjoy,” said Jenny Darroch, Farmer School of Business dean and holder of the Mitchell P. Rales Chair in Business Leadership at the school.

“What we take great pride in is the fact that we have consistently ranked as a top 10 public institution for almost two decades. This is a noteworthy achievement and gives faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters affirmation that they are contributing to an exceptional program,” noted Darroch in a released statement.

The latest ranking list identifies the 50 undergraduate and 50 graduate schools that the Princeton Review believes offer the best programs in entrepreneurship studies based on their June through September 2024 survey of more than 300 institutions offering such programs.

The review process saw a wide range of data and information examined including: Academics and requirements; students and faculty; alumni entrepreneurship ventures; competitions hosted by school/program and scholarships and financial aid.

And, according to Michael Conger, director of the Center for Social Entrepreneurship and associate professor of entrepreneurship at the Farmer School of Business, some recently installed learning programs also helped with the school’s top-10 ranking.

“Some new stuff that’s come online in the last year includes the launch of our Redhawk50 program, recognizing the top 50 high-performing Miami-founded and Miami-led businesses,” said Conger.

He said other new programs proving successful include: “Continued growth in students from outside the Farmer School of Business participating in our program such as co-majors or minors, as well as in enrollment in our courses and/or participation in co-curricular programs.”

And continued growth in partnerships and collaborations with programs across campus – for example engineering, comparative religion, social work, architecture, gerontology, and many others. As well as new course offering in social and environmental entrepreneurship, said Conger.

Tim Holcomb, professor and chair, Department of Entrepreneurship and director of the John W. Altman Institute for Entrepreneurship, said “earning a spot among the Top 10 undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the world for seventeen consecutive years is an exciting accomplishment.”

“And it reflects the unwavering commitment our faculty and staff have to undergraduate education as well as the success this group has had and continues to have preparing tomorrow’s entrepreneurial leaders to innovate, create value, and elevate their impact on society,” said Holcomb.