New partnership will bring more resources to Monroe schools’ needy students, families

Through the non-profit’s programs, Monroe now has more paid-for resources to help eliminate barriers to learning for some of its students by also coordinating with local community help organizations, administrators said.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with neighborhood bridges to bring the Gateway for Kindness to Monroe Local Schools,” said Superintendent Robert Buskirk. “This partnership will provide much-needed support for our students and families, ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.”

Whether it be school supplies, food, clothing, housing, medical and dental treatment, navigation of public benefits and mental health treatment, and school supplies, Monroe’s “success school liaisons” attempt to meet any need that a family may have, said officials.

“Monroe currently has two success liaisons through a partnership with BCESC who are dedicated full time to removing non-academic barriers for students. They rely mostly on personal contacts and connections throughout Butler County to help meet the needs of our students and families, but this platform will amplify their efforts and allow community members to partner with them to help bridge the gap on a need-by-need basis,” said Buskirk.

No direct funding is involved, said school officials who noted the program is financed through corporate and other donors paying for the overhead for its staff members and the program, which is then offered free of charge to partner schools and districts.

In recent years Monroe Schools has seen its enrollment rise steadily to its current 2,900 students as the district struggles with classroom overcrowding. The district’s influx of new students prompted district officials to seek a school bond issue tax earlier this month, which was approved by voters, to pay for the construction of a new high school.

In announcing the new partnership Rick Bannister, CEO of Westerville, Ohio-based Neighborhood Bridges, said “we are excited to add Monroe Schools to our service area.”

“Our partnership will provide direct impact to students and families in need in the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Bannister, whose organization serves 30 school communities in Ohio, including Fairfield, Lakota, New Miami in Butler County.

“Our goal is to make sure that every Monroe student has the basic resources they need to attend school every day.”

Buskirk said “we are grateful for this opportunity to connect our compassionate community with meaningful ways to help our students thrive.”