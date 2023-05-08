New Oats Overnight facility to create 179 West Chester jobs

A coming Oats Overnight facility in West Chester Twp. expected to create $7.8 million in annual local payroll was approved for an 8-year, 1.3% job creation tax credit valued at about $730,000 announce Monday by the Ohio Department of Development.
The department characterized Oats Overnight as a “packager and distributor of healthy, protein-rich breakfast meals” that ships directly to consumers and is carried by Walmart. The popular oatmeal and company peddles various flavors and combinations of the classic breakfast with a general focus on variety and health, even offering customers an oatmeal subscription box and oat powder shakes.
Oats Overnight was choosing between Illinois and Ohio for the proposed project. This job creation tax credit was intended to tip the scales and was supported by West Chester Twp.
The West Chester location will double as a production and distribution facility servicing the east coast. It would create 179 full-time jobs and take on $7.8 million in annual payroll by the end of 2025. Ohio’s tax credit requires the company to operate at its West Chester location for 11 years.
The Department of Development estimates the credit to be worth about $730,000, but that number is subject to change based on Oats Overnight’s ability to fulfill its estimated job creation and payroll, according to Dan Bowerman, the public information officer at the department.
