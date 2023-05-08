New Oats Overnight facility to create 179 West Chester jobs

The department characterized Oats Overnight as a “packager and distributor of healthy, protein-rich breakfast meals” that ships directly to consumers and is carried by Walmart. The popular oatmeal and company peddles various flavors and combinations of the classic breakfast with a general focus on variety and health, even offering customers an oatmeal subscription box and oat powder shakes.

Oats Overnight was choosing between Illinois and Ohio for the proposed project. This job creation tax credit was intended to tip the scales and was supported by West Chester Twp.