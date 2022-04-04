New mural will be painted on retainer wall near Hamilton Power Plant

The team that will be painting the 400-foot mural along the retaining wall is one of two teams painting in the city June 11-12. The other painting group will be at utility boxes at High and Main streets.

StreetSpark has dubbed the art painting events “ElectriCITY” and is inviting the public to visit the painters to watch. The StreetSpark mural program manager, Jenn Acus-Smith, says the weekend is designed to “inspire those of any age to imagine and create.”

“StreetSpark: ElectriCITY” is funded by the Ohio Arts Council. Murals will be painted throughout the warmer months this year.

Twelve designs selected to be painted on Hamilton utility boxes vary greatly in concept and style, states a news release from The Fitton Center.

“The majority of artists are from the Hamilton and Greater Cincinnati area as well as Northern Kentucky. One box will be painted by Hamilton High School art teacher and artist, Paul Loehle, with a group of art students and another will be painted by Badin High School art teacher, Sarah Daniels, with a group of art students.”

More info

To learn more about the mural and painting program, go to fittoncenter.org/streetspark.