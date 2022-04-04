New mural will be painted on retainer wall near Hamilton Power Plant

The StreetSpark initiative in Hamilton which has included the creation of many murals continues this year as a new design will soon go on a wall on the city’s east side.
“Natural History” is the name of the mural that was designed by Cincinnati artist Lyric Morris-Latchaw and will be placed on the Third Street retaining wall, near High Street. The concept was inspired by industrial architectural elements nearby, including the pipes and tubes at the Hamilton Power Plant.
The design features criss-crossing pipes with flowers growing from them. It is to symbolize beauty blossoming in unexpected places.
The mural will be No. 17 in the StreetSpark series throughout the city, which launched in 2016. Two utility boxes have also been painted in that time.
The team that will be painting the 400-foot mural along the retaining wall is one of two teams painting in the city June 11-12. The other painting group will be at utility boxes at High and Main streets.
StreetSpark has dubbed the art painting events “ElectriCITY” and is inviting the public to visit the painters to watch. The StreetSpark mural program manager, Jenn Acus-Smith, says the weekend is designed to “inspire those of any age to imagine and create.”
“StreetSpark: ElectriCITY” is funded by the Ohio Arts Council. Murals will be painted throughout the warmer months this year.
Twelve designs selected to be painted on Hamilton utility boxes vary greatly in concept and style, states a news release from The Fitton Center.
“The majority of artists are from the Hamilton and Greater Cincinnati area as well as Northern Kentucky. One box will be painted by Hamilton High School art teacher and artist, Paul Loehle, with a group of art students and another will be painted by Badin High School art teacher, Sarah Daniels, with a group of art students.”
To learn more about the mural and painting program, go to fittoncenter.org/streetspark.
