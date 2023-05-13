New Miami Schools teacher wins national contest, gets $10K for art students

“In our art classes, students think critically as they learn about art throughout history and around the world as well as within our community. I can’t wait to continue to introduce my students to artwork and have them explore using media we have not had the opportunity to use before,” she said.

According to NAEA officials, New Miami Schools is the fourth lowest income school district in Ohio and has been affected by limited art fundings, notably not having budget for classroom supplies and heavy reliance on donations.

A giant check made out for $10,000 and presented to the five winning teachers now hangs in her classroom.

Ulreich, who is a nine-year veteran art instructor, has about 270 students each school year.

She told NAEA officials she hopes to purchase a previously unaffordable kiln for her classroom so her students, current and future, can experience the medium of ceramics and 3D design.

“I am excited to be able to add a kiln, additional clay and 3D projects as well as digital art to our curriculum next year. I have just started shopping and it is so surreal.”

“I am so proud of my students and how creative they are. I can’t wait to see what they create with all of our new art materials.”