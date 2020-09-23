New Italian restaurant coming to former Stefano’s location in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Once home to three family-owned Italian restaurants that have since closed, a Middletown building will soon be transformed into another Italian restaurant.
Melissa Kutzera and Monica Nenni, co-owners of West Central Wine on Central Avenue, are leasing the building that housed Stefano’s Italian Cafe and are opening Bandanas Italian Eatery next month.
“It was the right fit for the right time,” Kutzera said when asked why they decided to expand their brand.
Bandanas will offer some of the same Italian dishes that made Stefano’s so popular, she said. The menu will also include steaks, family favorites, desserts, a full bar and the “second best” wine list in the city, Kutzera said with a laugh.
The staff at Bandanas will include several of the employees from West Central Wine.
Bandanas, 2200 Central Ave., will have a soft opening for invited guests Saturday, then open to the public Oct. 2. The restaurant will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Stefano’s closed two years for renovations but it never reopened, said owner Steve O’Neil.
Stefano’s opened in 1989 and underwent renovations in 1993, 2001 and 2010.
Those renovations increased seating capacity, including outdoor dining, and added a full-service bar and an old world brick oven from Italy.