New Indian restaurant in Hamilton now open

Mirchi is now open in downtown Hamilton as the Indian restaurant expands the city’s culinary diversity.

The restaurant marked its opening on Thursday at 250 High St. with a ribbon cutting as friends and family were some of the first to partake in the restaurant’s offerings.

The restaurant is owned by Chamakaur and Jasvir Gill, of West Chester Twp., and is an expansion of Krishna Carryout Oxford, which is owned by Chamkaur Gill and his brother-in-law and father-in-law.

Jasvir said they wanted to expand the family business, and Hamilton’s is the right place to be as the city business community is growing.

“We wanted to thank everyone for coming out,” she said to the dozens of friends, family members, and notable city leaders who attended the opening celebration. “Everyone’s been so welcoming.”

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said many in the city is excited to see Hamilton “adding some diversity to its (lunch and dinner) selections” right on High Street.

Mayor Pat Moeller thanked the Gills for their investment into the high-profile location on High Street.

“Usually, I say ‘wow,’” the mayor said at the Thursday morning ribbon-cutting event. “This is like five ‘wows.’ at least. Our citizens are excited, too. They ask, ‘What’s going in there?’ and I say what’s going in there, and they say ‘wow’ about five times, as well.”

The Gills were recruited to the space by building owner Ash Patel, who purchased the building in July from Phil and Alena Wong after they closed High St. Cafe.

Patel said he wanted to bring someone into this building that “was going to do a great job” and they didn’t want a chain restaurant. In fact, many people around the city told him as such, so they looked for a family-owned business when they found the Gills.

“They’ve got a great reputation at their Oxford location, and we’re excited to have them in here,” he said.

Patel said he plans to make additional investments in Hamilton, especially after his experience with 250 High St.

“Hamilton’s been amazing,” he said. “We have properties in different municipalities, and we’ve never had the experience of dealing with someone so welcoming. Everyone we’ve dealt with, from the city to the chamber, has been incredible.”

HOURS OF OPERATION

Mirchi will be open six days a week (closed on Sundays) for lunch and dinner at 250 High St. in downtown Hamilton.

For lunch, it will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For dinner, the hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To order online, visit mirchihamilton.com and for more information, call 513-893-9019.