Trailer released for ‘The Bikeriders’, filmed partially in Hamilton and Middletown

The official trailer for “The Bikeriders,” a movie shot in parts of Hamilton and Middletown in 2022, dropped Wednesday.

Watch the full trailer online at youtube.com/watch?v=SolhWny1zF4&t=113s.

The film stars big names like Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus. The movie is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name and follows the rise of a fictional motorcycle club in the 1960s as told by its members.

The cast and crew filmed in the region beginning in early October 2022.

One of the spots the crew shot at in the area was Jolly’s Drive-In on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Bill Henry, the manager at Jolly’s, said director Jeff Nichols described Jolly’s as fitting the vibe of “The Bikeriders.”

The movie also filmed in other locations around Butler County, including The Village Inn. Other than Butler County, “The Bikeriders” also filmed at Edgewater Motor Sports Park in Cleves.

During their time filming, Hardy and Butler were also spotted eating at Walt’s Hitching Post in Fort Wright, Ky.

“The Bikeriders” is just one of many movies that have filmed in the Cincinnati area in recent years. Other films includes “Bones and All,” the upcoming “Wiseguys” and “Shirley.”

D. Lynn Meyers, a local casting director, said she’s excited to see the city’s film industry make progress year-by-year.

Meyers said she believes there have been more than 50 movies that have filmed in the Greater Cincinnati area in the last five years.

“It is the most wonderful city for people to come to and film for so many reasons,” Meyers said. “It’s not just the architecture and the actors and all of that. It’s the amazing crew we have here. We have such wonderful people, everybody from, you know, technicians, electricians and photographers and all of that to catering and dry cleaners.”

“The Bikeriders” comes to theaters on Dec. 1, 2023.