New hospital in Mason to fill growing healthcare needs of southwest Ohio

Because the Butler and Warren counties region is one of the more populous in the state, more health care options are needed, Palmer said.

Butler County is the seventh-largest in Ohio with an estimated 2019 population of 383,134, a 4.1 percent increase over 2010. Warren County’s ranks 10th with an estimated 2019 population of 234,602, which is a 10.2 percent increase over 2010.

As Baby Boomers are living longer with an expanding population, Palmer said the hospital association is seeing “hospitals pivoting and responding to those community health needs that are occurring and those population health trends that are occurring.”

“I think as you continue to see those population trends growing and more needs around particular health need ― whether that’s going to be mental health services and other services ― these facility hospital care centers, or medical campuses, are going to help complement that,” Palmer said.

Mercy Health–Cincinnati President Dave Fikse said there are unmet needs in Warren County. There are 150,000 covered residents within the Mercy network, and many are in the Mason area and northeastern part of southwest Ohio, he said.

The Mason Health hospital complex will be more than just a 156,900-square-foot hospital. It will also feature a medical office building.

The hospital will feature an emergency department, Level II cath lab, four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, and room to grow, officials said. The medical office building will have specialist care, such as cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and vascular services.

Mercy Health officials expect to break ground at the 30-acre site later this year and could bring as many as 220 jobs by 2024 to Warren County. Officials said eventually there could be as many as 275 jobs at the complex.

Mercy’s medical complex will add to the city’s “culture of wellness,” said City Manager Eric Hansen, with the planned hospital being “kind of a linchpin to a lot of work that’s gone on for many years now in building that culture.”

EMERGENCY HOSPITAL FACILITIES

Here are the emergency department healthcare options in Butler and Warren counties

Fairfield

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Liberty Twp.

Children’s Hospital Liberty Campus

The Christ Hospital Medical Center―Liberty Township

Lebanon

Tri-Health’s Bethesda Arrow Springs

Hamilton

Tri-Health’s Bethesda Butler Hospital

Kettering Health Network’s Fort Hamilton Hospital

Middletown

Premier Health Network’s Atrium Medical Center

Oxford

Tri-Health’s McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital

West Chester Twp.

UC Health’s West Chester Hospital