New history-themed garden opens at former West Chester Twp. school campus

The new garden at the West Chester Historical Society’s History Center was created in recent months through an anonymous financial donor, said Mary Jo Bicknell, president of the society.

“It’s an interpretive garden of native plants that is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit,” said Bicknell.

Prominent among the garden’s features is a life-size statue of an American bison.

“The donor wants to remain private but he wants people to realize what it was like in West Chester when the early settlers came here and the bison were here first along with the American Indians” she said.

“There has been a very positive reaction to the garden. Visitors tell us the love the garden and many are using it as a photo op and people wandering around looking the species of native plants we do have there.”

The garden is open to the public during daylight hours.

Built in 1900 on the foundation of a previous, burnt down school constructed in the 1870s, the West Chester School House is an iconic reminder of the Butler County township’s rural past.

The building and surrounding grounds were bought from private owners by the township in 1999 and later the township sold it to the historical society for $1 with stipulations that it would eventually be converted into a museum.

Explore West Chester history group soon to unveil restored school house museum

West Chester Twp., which originally was named Union Twp. until voters approved a name change in 2000, celebrated its bicentennial in 2023

The Station Farm school at 6670 Station Road in the Olde West Chester community of the township also features a museum within the former school, which was opened in 1900.

The museum, which is free, features photos, maps, historical artifacts, is open to the public via appointment by calling the historical society at 513-874-4373.

More information on the West Chester Historical Society, including the history of the township and other historic sites, is available on the society’s website.