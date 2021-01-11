New Hamilton martial arts business opens after YMCA cancels program due to COVID-19

“I want to take what I learned and give it to other people,” he said. “I have to do this for the kids.”

Myers, a second-degree black belt, was introduced to Taekwondo in 1993 when his step-mother said her sister was a black belt instructor. He decided to “give it a try” in high school and got hooked.

He gets satisfaction out of seeing his students mature physically and mentally.

“Some of them are shy, withdrawn,” he said. “But they develop into different people and show who they actually are and who they can become.”

The business is named after Hallasan Summit, the highest point in South Korea. It’s also home to an inactive volcano, symbolism that isn’t lost, he said.

“It’s passive on the outside and there’s fire inside,” he said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hallasan Summit Martial Arts

HOURS: Monday: Closed; Tuesday: 5:30-9 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 5:30-9 p.m.; Friday: 5:30-8 p.m.; Saturday: Closed; Sunday: Closed

LOCATON: 190 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

PHONE: 513-341-8290