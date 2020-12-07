New Gift Local program encourages shopping from Butler County businesses: How to help

For example, the Oxford Coffee Company is offering coffees, accessories, mugs and other specialty items.

“We are coffee roasting experts. We roast small batches with great care, and we have a large variety of options to choose from,” said Lara Thurston, manager, and coffee roaster at Oxford Coffee Company.

Thurston said a top Christmas seller is Oxford Coffee Company’s Winter Blend. The product also has a label that shows the Covered Bridge in Oxford, making it nostalgic and sentimental.

“We think it’s important to Gift Local because it feeds money back into the same community that you’re from and it helps support individuals with jobs. We also purchase goods from other small business owners, so it’s a whole cycle of giving back, and it reduces the carbon footprint and shipping waste,” Thurston said.

Bath bombs from LahVdah Skincare + More makes all of the products with organic, all-natural ingredients, so they are safe for all skin types. Customers will find all-natural bath bombs, lotions, soaps, make-up, skincare, and much more.

Ruby’s Chocolates offers truffle cakes and chocolate confections. The op Sellers Gift Box includes 12 pieces of Ruby’s top-selling truffle cakes, two each of their most popular flavors – Peanut Butter Truffle Cake, Key Lime Truffle Cake, Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake, Black Raspberry Cheesecake Truffle Cake, Birthday Cake Truffle, and Cookies and Cream Truffle Cake.

Petals & Wicks offers a variety of DIY Kits. Shoppers can purchase pre-made candles online, or a DIY Candle Kit that includes everything you need to make your own candles.

“Local businesses are the heart of our community. We need them to survive and thrive during a challenging time, and a part of the way you can give back and support your local communities is shopping at local stores, and sometimes that means you can shop at local stores online from the comfort of your couch,” Kocher said.