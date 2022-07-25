New Five Points roundabout open for business

The long-awaited Five Points intersection roundabout improvement opened Saturday but the Butler County Engineer’s Office said there is still a little cleanup work going on but traffic won’t be interrupted.
The $2.2 million project began March 14 and required closing part of Hancock Avenue for about two months. It opened a couple days early on Saturday.
The Five Points intersection straddles the border of Hamilton and Fairfield Twp., and is a crossroads where Hancock Avenue, Grand Boulevard, Tylersville Road, Hamilton-Mason Road and Tuley Road meet.
Federally and locally funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the BCEO, and the City of Hamilton, the multi-phased construction project improved the five-road intersection by converting it to a single-lane roundabout with curb and gutter, storm sewer installation, and new pedestrian facilities.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
About the Author