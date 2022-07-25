journal-news logo
New Five Points roundabout open for business

The roundabout is now open at the five points intersection where Tylersville Road, Tulley Road, Hamilton-Mason Road, Hancock Ave. and Grand Blvd. meet at the border of Hamilton and Fairfield Twp. in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

43 minutes ago

The long-awaited Five Points intersection roundabout improvement opened Saturday but the Butler County Engineer’s Office said there is still a little cleanup work going on but traffic won’t be interrupted.

The $2.2 million project began March 14 and required closing part of Hancock Avenue for about two months. It opened a couple days early on Saturday.

The Five Points intersection straddles the border of Hamilton and Fairfield Twp., and is a crossroads where Hancock Avenue, Grand Boulevard, Tylersville Road, Hamilton-Mason Road and Tuley Road meet.

ExploreBids for Butler County road projects 20% higher than planned

Federally and locally funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the BCEO, and the City of Hamilton, the multi-phased construction project improved the five-road intersection by converting it to a single-lane roundabout with curb and gutter, storm sewer installation, and new pedestrian facilities.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

