New enrollment director chosen at Miami University Regionals

“Over her career Amanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to increase access to high quality higher education,” said Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of Miami University Regionals. “Her passion for the students we serve at the Regionals was evident throughout the interview process. I believe Amanda will be a leader, collaborator and innovator as we respond to the enrollment challenges of the future.”

Means is currently the director of Enrollment Management at Shawnee State University and has served Shawnee State in a variety of admission and enrollment management roles since 2015. Her higher education experience also includes five years working in residence life with first-year students as well as serving as a senior recruitment coordinator at Marshall University.